Maharashtra reports 3,249 new Covid cases today, 10% lower than yesterday; Mumbai contributes 30%

Maharashtra recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases, a marginal dip from the day before when the state recorded 3,640 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The state recorded four more deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,79,363, while the death toll increased to 1,47,929, the health department said in a bulletin. On Thursday, the state had recorded 3,640 cases and three fatalities.

The bulletin said 4,189 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 78,07,438 and leaving the state with 23,996 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.85 per cent, it said. The health department said 42,443 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their total count to 8,20,44,129.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,79,363, fresh cases 3,249, death toll 1,47,929, recoveries 78,07,438, active cases 23,996, total tests 8,20,44,129.

Mumbai's Covid situation

Mumbai recorded 978 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, which raised the city's caseload to 11,13,470 and death toll to 19,612. Daily cases dropped by 22.6 per cent from Thursday, when the city had recorded 1,265 new cases, said a civic official.

Mumbai on Friday reported fewer than 1,000 cases after five days, and the number of active cases also fell below 10,000. There are 9,710 active cases in India's financial capital now. As per the official data, the city logged 45,619 coronavirus cases and 44 fatalities in June against 5,979 cases and three fatalities in May.

A total of 1,75,38,896 swab samples have been tested in the city so far, with the addition of 12,452 coronavirus tests carried out during the day.

The dip in new infections also brought down the positivity rate to 7.8 per cent from 9.9 per cent the day before. At least 1,896 patients recovered from the infection since the previous evening, taking the count of recoveries to 10,84,148.

