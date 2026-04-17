South Africa women vs India women: When and where to watch T20I series live on TV and online in India?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the T20I series between South Africa women and India women. The two sides will lock horns across five T20Is in preparation for the upcoming edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that both South Africa women and India women will kick off the series by taking on each other in the first T20I at Kingsmead, Durban, on April 17.

With the first T20I of the series being played on April 17, the next games will be played on April 19, 22, 25, and 27. Both sides will aim to put in a good showing as they look to be best prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that while India women will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, South Africa women will be led by Laura Wolvaardt.

Broadcast details for South Africa women vs India women

When will the South Africa women vs India women 1st T20I take place?

The South Africa women vs India women 1st T20I will be played on Friday, April 17.

At what time will the South Africa women vs India women first T20I begin?

The South Africa women vs India women first T20I will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the South Africa women vs India women first T20I being played?

The South Africa women vs India women first T20I will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Where can you watch the South Africa women vs India women first T20I on TV in India?

South Africa women vs India women T20I series will be broadcast on TV, and fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch in India.

Where can you watch the South Africa women vs India women online in India?

The live streaming for the South Africa women vs India women first ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

South Africa women: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune and Chloe Tryon.

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry (WK), Anushka Sharma

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