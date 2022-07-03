Sunday, July 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India registers 16,103 fresh cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,11,711

COVID-19: India registers 16,103 fresh cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,11,711

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,11,711, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2022 9:26 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI.

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 13,929 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
  • The total death toll of COVID in the country is now at 5,25,199

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,103 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 3), the country saw a total of 13,929 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,65,519.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,11,711, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,09,568. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,199. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 3 was recorded 4.27 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Covid vaccine more effective for obese people than underweight, says study

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 678 news cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Saturday, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 3.98 per cent, data showed. On Friday, the city had logged 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three fatalities.

This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000. With these fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,36,365 and the death toll increased to 26,266, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 17,037 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday had reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.

The city recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 41   10008 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1045 68  2306180 92  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 64220   296      
4 Assam 550 82  716498 28  7988      
5 Bihar 1115 85  819797 141  12260      
6 Chandigarh 491 55  92311 98  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1040 57  1139558 104  14038      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 17 11463 4      
9 Delhi 3410 293  1906689 969  26266   2
10 Goa 1074 41  244090 112  3838      
11 Gujarat 3478 189  1218817 391  10947      
12 Haryana 2555 46  1003701 366  10624      
13 Himachal Pradesh 671 64  281559 46  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 561 16  449940 58  4756      
15 Jharkhand 327 430378 65  5320      
16 Karnataka 6440 306  3924900 668  40119   1
17 Kerala*** 29505 164  6546766 3749  70037 11 14
18 Ladakh 111 29  28125 228      
19 Lakshadweep 3 11356   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 636 44  1033224 62  10743   1
21 Maharashtra 23447 549  7810953 3515  147934   5
22 Manipur 31 135130   2120      
23 Meghalaya 102 20  92307 1594      
24 Mizoram 269 32  228189 46  704   1
25 Nagaland 5 34746 761      
26 Odisha 1017 92  1280049 139  9126      
27 Puducherry 452 50  164312 51  1962      
28 Punjab 1119 75  744383 203  17778   2
29 Rajasthan 913 1278183 140  9566      
30 Sikkim 43 38751 454      
31 Tamil Nadu 13319 1161  3428758 1372  38026      
32 Telangana 4784 82  793027 434  4111      
33 Tripura 15 99972   923      
34 Uttarakhand 797 27  430308 27  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3029 170  2064720 540  23540   2
36 West Bengal 9290 1013  2002151 483  21222   3
Total# 111711 2143  42865519 13929  525199 20  11 31
***Note for Kerala 14-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:3 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 11Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: 'Repeated Covid infection doesn't boost immunity, can raise long Covid risk'

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News