COVID-19: India registers 16,103 fresh cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,11,711

- An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 13,929 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
- The total death toll of COVID in the country is now at 5,25,199
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 16,103 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 3), the country saw a total of 13,929 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.54 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,28,65,519.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,11,711, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,09,568.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,143 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
As per data, Covid active cases on February 28 stood at 1,02,601. On March 1, it declined to 92,472.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,199. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 3 was recorded 4.27 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 678 news cases of Covid-19 and two deaths on Saturday, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 3.98 per cent, data showed. On Friday, the city had logged 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three fatalities.
This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000. With these fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,36,365 and the death toll increased to 26,266, the health department bulletin said.
The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 17,037 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Thursday had reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.
The city recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|41
|10008
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1045
|68
|2306180
|92
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|9
|3
|64220
|296
|4
|Assam
|550
|82
|716498
|28
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|1115
|85
|819797
|141
|12260
|6
|Chandigarh
|491
|55
|92311
|98
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1040
|57
|1139558
|104
|14038
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|17
|4
|11463
|5
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3410
|293
|1906689
|969
|26266
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|1074
|41
|244090
|112
|3838
|11
|Gujarat
|3478
|189
|1218817
|391
|10947
|12
|Haryana
|2555
|46
|1003701
|366
|10624
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|671
|64
|281559
|46
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|561
|16
|449940
|58
|4756
|15
|Jharkhand
|327
|3
|430378
|65
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|6440
|306
|3924900
|668
|40119
|1
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|29505
|164
|6546766
|3749
|70037
|3
|11
|14
|18
|Ladakh
|111
|29
|28125
|6
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|3
|11356
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|636
|44
|1033224
|62
|10743
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|23447
|549
|7810953
|3515
|147934
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|31
|7
|135130
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|102
|20
|92307
|9
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|269
|32
|228189
|46
|704
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|5
|1
|34746
|2
|761
|26
|Odisha
|1017
|92
|1280049
|139
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|452
|50
|164312
|51
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1119
|75
|744383
|203
|17778
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|913
|7
|1278183
|140
|9566
|30
|Sikkim
|43
|8
|38751
|3
|454
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|13319
|1161
|3428758
|1372
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|4784
|82
|793027
|434
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|15
|1
|99972
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|797
|27
|430308
|27
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3029
|170
|2064720
|540
|23540
|2
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|9290
|1013
|2002151
|483
|21222
|3
|3
|Total#
|111711
|2143
|42865519
|13929
|525199
|20
|11
|31
|***Note for Kerala 14-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:3 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 11Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents;0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
