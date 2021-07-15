India logs 41,806 new COVID cases, 581 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 41,806 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 581 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 3,01,43,850 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,01,43,850. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,09,87,880 with 4,32,041 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,11,989.
A total of 39,13,40,491 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|11
|2
|7359
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|25957
|753
|1890565
|3329
|13057
|15
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4181
|177
|36903
|286
|195
|2
|4
|Assam
|21000
|631
|514543
|2655
|4910
|22
|5
|Bihar
|786
|3
|713163
|108
|9621
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|72
|5
|60970
|12
|809
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|4028
|122
|981303
|370
|13486
|4
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|22
|1
|10565
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|688
|5
|1409572
|71
|25021
|1
|10
|Goa
|1788
|56
|164326
|171
|3101
|11
|Gujarat
|689
|30
|813583
|71
|10074
|12
|Haryana
|854
|18
|758958
|50
|9571
|8
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1191
|12
|199272
|102
|3499
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2236
|199
|312556
|358
|4360
|2
|15
|Jharkhand
|344
|3
|341015
|71
|5120
|16
|Karnataka
|33665
|592
|2806933
|2537
|35989
|45
|17
|Kerala
|118197
|2535
|2970175
|12974
|14938
|128
|18
|Ladakh
|113
|19912
|4
|206
|19
|Lakshadweep
|96
|13
|9891
|18
|49
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|271
|8
|780815
|19
|10508
|21
|Maharashtra
|110056
|2365
|5944801
|6067
|126390
|170
|22
|Manipur
|8210
|504
|70985
|583
|1326
|17
|23
|Meghalaya
|3925
|39
|50794
|458
|921
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|5373
|310
|20262
|268
|116
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1017
|55
|24716
|52
|516
|2
|26
|Odisha
|20308
|596
|920646
|2605
|4795
|65
|27
|Puducherry
|1327
|57
|116203
|177
|1772
|1
|28
|Punjab
|1386
|41
|580336
|141
|16207
|8
|29
|Rajasthan
|558
|55
|943719
|90
|8947
|2
|30
|Sikkim
|2279
|2
|20196
|171
|317
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|30600
|618
|2462244
|3021
|33557
|55
|32
|Telangana
|10203
|139
|619949
|605
|3743
|5
|33
|Tripura
|4624
|240
|67020
|249
|721
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|711
|108
|333244
|140
|7352
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1428
|51
|1683453
|134
|22704
|36
|West Bengal
|13847
|344
|1482903
|1161
|17958
|14
|Total#
|432041
|2095
|30143850
|39130
|411989
|581
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far has surpassed 39 crore. According to a provisional report at 7pm, more than 32.10 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.
The ministry said 13,82,467 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were given the first dose and 1,57,660 the second dose on Wednesday.
Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 people in the age group 18-44 years have received the first dose and 41,92,141 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.
Also, an Indian-American non-profit body said it has raised more than USD 30 million towards its COVID-19 relief efforts in India and has airlifted a fresh lot of medical equipment to the country.
Sewa International USA is procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and shipping them to India, it said in a statement.
Sewa said that a planeload of medical equipment have reached New Delhi marking yet another milestone in its efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.