India logs 41,806 new COVID cases, 581 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 41,806 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 581 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 3,01,43,850 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,01,43,850. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,09,87,880 with 4,32,041 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,11,989.

A total of 39,13,40,491 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 2 7359 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 25957 753 1890565 3329 13057 15 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4181 177 36903 286 195 2 4 Assam 21000 631 514543 2655 4910 22 5 Bihar 786 3 713163 108 9621 2 6 Chandigarh 72 5 60970 12 809 7 Chhattisgarh 4028 122 981303 370 13486 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 1 10565 1 4 9 Delhi 688 5 1409572 71 25021 1 10 Goa 1788 56 164326 171 3101 11 Gujarat 689 30 813583 71 10074 12 Haryana 854 18 758958 50 9571 8 13 Himachal Pradesh 1191 12 199272 102 3499 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2236 199 312556 358 4360 2 15 Jharkhand 344 3 341015 71 5120 16 Karnataka 33665 592 2806933 2537 35989 45 17 Kerala 118197 2535 2970175 12974 14938 128 18 Ladakh 113 19912 4 206 19 Lakshadweep 96 13 9891 18 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 271 8 780815 19 10508 21 Maharashtra 110056 2365 5944801 6067 126390 170 22 Manipur 8210 504 70985 583 1326 17 23 Meghalaya 3925 39 50794 458 921 3 24 Mizoram 5373 310 20262 268 116 3 25 Nagaland 1017 55 24716 52 516 2 26 Odisha 20308 596 920646 2605 4795 65 27 Puducherry 1327 57 116203 177 1772 1 28 Punjab 1386 41 580336 141 16207 8 29 Rajasthan 558 55 943719 90 8947 2 30 Sikkim 2279 2 20196 171 317 31 Tamil Nadu 30600 618 2462244 3021 33557 55 32 Telangana 10203 139 619949 605 3743 5 33 Tripura 4624 240 67020 249 721 3 34 Uttarakhand 711 108 333244 140 7352 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1428 51 1683453 134 22704 36 West Bengal 13847 344 1482903 1161 17958 14 Total# 432041 2095 30143850 39130 411989 581

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far has surpassed 39 crore. According to a provisional report at 7pm, more than 32.10 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

The ministry said 13,82,467 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were given the first dose and 1,57,660 the second dose on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 people in the age group 18-44 years have received the first dose and 41,92,141 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Also, an Indian-American non-profit body said it has raised more than USD 30 million towards its COVID-19 relief efforts in India and has airlifted a fresh lot of medical equipment to the country.

Sewa International USA is procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and shipping them to India, it said in a statement.

Sewa said that a planeload of medical equipment have reached New Delhi marking yet another milestone in its efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

