  COVID-19 update: India reports 201 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,397

COVID-19 India update: The total active cases in India have decreased to 3,397, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: December 24, 2022 10:01 IST
COVID-19 India update, covid cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavirus news, covid-19
A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,791.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,397, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,380. 

Active cases:

An increase of total 17 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate on December 24 was recorded 0.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.14 per cent. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,691. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.04 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Around 1,05,044 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours in India. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), around 90.97 crore samples have been tested up to December 23 for COVID-19. Of these 1,36,315 samples were tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 China update: Difficult months ahead as 'coronavirus' cases spiral | KNOW WHY

ALSO READ: Karnataka Health Minister slams Opposition for giving political angle to Covid advisory

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 5 2324328   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 2 839061 12302  
6 Chandigarh 1   98161   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 7 1163595   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 33 1980571 12  26521  
10 Goa* 13 255036   4013  
11 Gujarat 27   1266459 11043  
12 Haryana 43 1045826 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 26 308391 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 17 474598   4785  
15 Jharkhand 0   437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1238 23  4030215 40  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1413 6754966 60  71547  
18 Ladakh 2 29177 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 4 1044138 10776  
21 Maharashtra 134   7987893 23  148414  
22 Manipur 0   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 2   95156   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 111 1327221   9205  
27 Puducherry 3 173527 1975  
28 Punjab** 18 764858 19289  
29 Rajasthan 76 18  1305684 9653  
30 Sikkim 1 43819   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 43   3556249 38049  
32 Telangana 46 837116 4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 27 441591 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 58 2104397 23633  
36 West Bengal 47 2096992 21532  
Total# 3397 17  44142791 183  530691
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

