COVID-19 update: India reports 201 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,397

COVID-19 India update: India recorded 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,791.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,397, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,380.
Active cases:
An increase of total 17 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate on December 24 was recorded 0.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.14 per cent.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,691. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
COVID Vaccination update:
According to the health ministry's website, 220.04 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Around 1,05,044 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours in India.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), around 90.97 crore samples have been tested up to December 23 for COVID-19. Of these 1,36,315 samples were tested on Friday.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 China update: Difficult months ahead as 'coronavirus' cases spiral | KNOW WHY
ALSO READ: Karnataka Health Minister slams Opposition for giving political angle to Covid advisory
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10612
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|2
|2324328
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|66594
|296
|4
|Assam
|0
|738065
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|2
|2
|839061
|2
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|1
|98161
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7
|3
|1163595
|14146
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11587
|4
|9
|Delhi
|33
|1
|1980571
|12
|26521
|10
|Goa*
|13
|1
|255036
|4013
|11
|Gujarat
|27
|1266459
|3
|11043
|12
|Haryana
|43
|1
|1045826
|3
|10714
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|26
|2
|308391
|2
|4213
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17
|6
|474598
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|0
|437236
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|1238
|23
|4030215
|40
|40307
|17
|Kerala***
|1413
|5
|6754966
|60
|71547
|18
|Ladakh
|2
|1
|29177
|1
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|4
|3
|1044138
|3
|10776
|21
|Maharashtra
|134
|7987893
|23
|148414
|22
|Manipur
|0
|137773
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|2
|95156
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|0
|238238
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|35204
|782
|26
|Odisha
|111
|4
|1327221
|9205
|27
|Puducherry
|3
|1
|173527
|1
|1975
|28
|Punjab**
|18
|9
|764858
|3
|19289
|29
|Rajasthan
|76
|18
|1305684
|5
|9653
|30
|Sikkim
|1
|1
|43819
|499
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|43
|3556249
|8
|38049
|32
|Telangana
|46
|8
|837116
|4
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|27
|1
|441591
|4
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|58
|4
|2104397
|5
|23633
|36
|West Bengal
|47
|1
|2096992
|4
|21532
|Total#
|3397
|17
|44142791
|183
|530691
|0
|*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.