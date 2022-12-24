COVID-19 update: India reports 201 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,397

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 India update : India recorded 201 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 24), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,42,791.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 3,397, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,380.

Active cases:

An increase of total 17 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate on December 24 was recorded 0.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.14 per cent.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,691. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.04 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. Around 1,05,044 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours in India.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), around 90.97 crore samples have been tested up to December 23 for COVID-19. Of these 1,36,315 samples were tested on Friday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 this year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5 2 2324328 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 2 2 839061 2 12302 6 Chandigarh 1 98161 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 7 3 1163595 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 33 1 1980571 12 26521 10 Goa* 13 1 255036 4013 11 Gujarat 27 1266459 3 11043 12 Haryana 43 1 1045826 3 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 26 2 308391 2 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17 6 474598 4785 15 Jharkhand 0 437236 5331 16 Karnataka 1238 23 4030215 40 40307 17 Kerala*** 1413 5 6754966 60 71547 18 Ladakh 2 1 29177 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 4 3 1044138 3 10776 21 Maharashtra 134 7987893 23 148414 22 Manipur 0 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 2 95156 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 111 4 1327221 9205 27 Puducherry 3 1 173527 1 1975 28 Punjab** 18 9 764858 3 19289 29 Rajasthan 76 18 1305684 5 9653 30 Sikkim 1 1 43819 499 31 Tamil Nadu 43 3556249 8 38049 32 Telangana 46 8 837116 4 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 27 1 441591 4 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 58 4 2104397 5 23633 36 West Bengal 47 1 2096992 4 21532 Total# 3397 17 44142791 183 530691 0 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

