COVID-19: India reports 20,557 new cases, 44 deaths in past 24 hours

FILE - A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in Jammu

COVID-19: With 20,557 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 active cases reached 1,46,323, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,26,211 with 44 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the data..

According to the ministry, 2,03,21,82,347 vaccine doses have so far been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

