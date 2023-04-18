Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Covid on the rise: Delhi logs 1,537 fresh cases; Mumbai crosses 200 single-day mark

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,537 fresh cases of coronavirus with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent while new cases crossed the 200 single-day mark in Mumbai after a gap of two days, authorities said.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid tally has climbed to 20,25,781. Five fresh fatalities have pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 26,572, according to a bulletin issued by the health department. Of the latest fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in two cases, the bulletin said.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 32.25 percent, the highest in more than 15 months. The national capital had recorded a Covid positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year. According to the latest bulletin, fresh cases emerged out of the 5,791 tests conducted to detect the infection the previous day.

The number of Covid cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in cases over the last fortnight. The health department bulletin said 360 of the 7,964 beds in Delhi's dedicated Covid hospitals are occupied, while 3,827 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases currently stands at 5,714, it added.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 220 new Covid cases, crossing the 200-mark after a gap of two days, taking the overall tally to 11,60,902, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said the death toll remained unchanged at 19,754. The financial capital has reported more than 200 fresh infections after a gap of two days. On Monday, the city had registered 131 cases, while the daily tally was 181 on Sunday. According to the bulletin, the number of recoveries rose to 11,39,471 after 242 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,677.

