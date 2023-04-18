West Bengal: Govt issues advisory in wake of Covid-19 cases, urges people to avoid THESE activities | Details

West Bengal: In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the state government on Tuesday rolled out some significant guidelines for the people to combat the surge. The state government has asked the public especially the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities to avoid crowds or mass gatherings. The state government also urged the public to use a proper mask irrespective of age in public places.
'The currently circulating strains of Covid in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. However, in a small proportion, the disease may aggravate to cause complications, especially in the very elderly, people with co-morbidities (diseases of heart, kidney, liver, lung etc. or diabetes) and people with compromised immunity (cancer patients, HIV positive or people on long course steroid or other immunosuppressive drugs),' reads the advisory.
The following advice has been issued: (as per the state government's advisory)
- Crowd or mass gatherings to be avoided as far as possible, especially by the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities.
- If compelled to enter into a crowd or travel in mass transit, please use proper mask irrespective of the age.
- Covid virus is inactivated to a great extent by soups/sanitisers. So, wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use a hand sanitizer. Encourage the children also to develop this habit also.
- While coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth & nose with a handkerchief tissue or with your elbow. Do not spit indiscriminately at the public places.
- Very old people, persons with co-morbidity or pregnant ladies should keep away from individuals suffering from fever and cold/cough.
- Take the precaution dose of Covid vaccine if you have not already taken it so far.
- If you develop fever with sore throat/cough/cold, do not feel shy to report for a Covid test.
- If you are Covid positive, stay in isolation in home for one week. Follow the Home Management Guidelines for Covid. (Refer to the website
- www.wbhealth.gov.in >> Novel Corona Virus >> Guideline). If your symptoms aggravate or you start feeling short of breath (or oxygen
- saturation keeps falling), report to a hospital or doctor immediately.
- If a young child or person at higher risk (see above) turns Covid positive, he/she must be taken to a hospital/doctor without any delay.
- Do not take antibiotics or cough syrups without medical advice.