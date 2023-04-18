Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Govt issues advisory in wake of Covid-19 cases, urges people to avoid THESE activities | Details

West Bengal: In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the state government on Tuesday rolled out some significant guidelines for the people to combat the surge. The state government has asked the public especially the elderly, children, pregnant women and persons with co-morbidities to avoid crowds or mass gatherings. The state government also urged the public to use a proper mask irrespective of age in public places.

'The currently circulating strains of Covid in the state are known to cause just mild symptoms. However, in a small proportion, the disease may aggravate to cause complications, especially in the very elderly, people with co-morbidities (diseases of heart, kidney, liver, lung etc. or diabetes) and people with compromised immunity (cancer patients, HIV positive or people on long course steroid or other immunosuppressive drugs),' reads the advisory.

The following advice has been issued: (as per the state government's advisory)