Shocking! Delhi witnesses 430 percent rise in active Covid-19 cases since March-end: Data

Delhi: The surge in active coronavirus cases in the national capital has prevailed in a tense situation with a jump of more than 430 percent in nearly three weeks. According to the official, Delhi witnessed a striking rise in active covid-19 cases from 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17. Within 19 days, the national capital reported more than 13,200 cases. On Monday, the active case tally stood at 4,976, a jump of nearly 433 percent since March 30 when the corresponding figure was 932, data showed. The active case count was, in fact, higher on Sunday at 5,297.

Hospitalisation remains low in Delhi

Apparently, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the recent past, hospitalisation remains low. Experts have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of vaccines.

In the March 30-April 17 period, more than 30 fatalities have been recorded, including five deaths on April 15. Delhi on Monday logged 1,017 COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 per cent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the health department. The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14 last year.

Tally climbed to 20,24,244

Delhi's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,24,244 on Monday. Four new fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department's bulletin stated. Delhi's daily Covid case count breached the 1,000-mark again on April 12, first time in over seven months. Since then, the figures have been reported in four-digit only.

In view of the major spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, mock drills were conducted across India. The same was witnessed at various hospitals in Delhi on April 11. Mock drills were conducted to check the COVID-19 preparedness.

(with inputs from PTI)

