Covid19: Maharashtra witnesses 505 new cases; Delhi's positivity rate highest in 15 months

Covid19 : Maharashtra logged 505 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday taking the tally to 81,56,344, according to a health department official. The death toll stood at 1,48,479 with the state not registering any death today, authorities said. Meanwhile, the national capital logged 1,017 fresh cases with the positivity rate highest in 15 months at 32.25 percent.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 650 Covid cases and two fatalities, he pointed out. Mumbai circle led with 262 cases, followed by 90 in Pune circle, 86 in Aurangabad circle, 39 in Akola circle, 12 in Nashik circle, seven in Kolhapur circle, six in Latur circle and three in Aurangabad circle, he said.

The addition to the state's tally included 131 cases in Mumbai, which took the infection to count in the country's financial capital to 11,59,759, while the toll stood at 19,754. The recovery count increased by 334 in the state to touch 80,01,778, leaving Maharashtra with an active caseload of 6,087, he said.

So far, 8,68,01,628 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 9,616 in the last 24 hours, comprising 7,276 at government labs, 2,185 at private labs and 155 by self-testing kits. As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.10 percent and the fatality rate is 1.82 percent.

Delhi Covid cases

Delhi logged 1,017 Covid cases, while the positivity rate jumped to 32.25 percent, the highest in 15 months, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The capital recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14 last year.

With the new cases, Delhi's Covid tally climbed to 20,24,244. Four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 26,567, the health department bulletin stated. Of the latest fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in two cases, it stated. According to the bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 3,153 tests conducted the previous day.

Haryana's Covid Tally

Haryana on Monday reported 898 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death, according to a Health department bulletin. Half of the fresh active cases were recorded in the Gurugram district while the sole fatality was reported from Panchkula, it said. Gurugram reported 461 cases followed by 134 in Faridabad, 47 in Yamunanagar and 43 in Karnal.

India's Covid situation

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India logged 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313. The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.

While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. READ MORE

