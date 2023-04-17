Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda tests positive for Covid-19; asks close contacts to get checked

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scinda tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He took to Twitter to inform about this.

"My report for the Covid-19 test taken on the advice of doctors has come positive. I request all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, take precautions or go to the nearest health center and get yourself tested," Scindia wrote on Twitter. Notably, his son had also tested Covid positive four days ago.

This was the 2nd time the Union aviation minister contracted the virus. Earlier in November 2022 too he was tested positive for Covid-19.

India records 10,753 fresh cases

Meanwhile, India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720 on Monday. According to Union Health Ministry data, the toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022). The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.

