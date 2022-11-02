Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India reports 1,190 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 16,243

COVID-19: India reports 1,190 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 16,243

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 16,243, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 9:54 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus, Covid-19 live updates, India covid cases in 24 hours, COVID-19 Live updates i
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 1,375 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • According to ICMR, 90,12,50,299 samples have been tested up to November 1 for COVID-19
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,452

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,190 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (November 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,09,133.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 16,243, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 17,618.

ALSO READ: China: Shanghai Disney traps visitors; mandates negative COVID test result to leave park

Active cases:

A decrease of total 1,375 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,452. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Workers try to escape iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou amid Covid fears

Delhi COVID tally

The national capital recorded 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. No new fatalities were recorded due to the infection. The fresh cases came out of the 5,325 tests conducted the previous day.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally in Delhi rose to 20,06,266 while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,509. The number of active cases stands at 353 while the number of patients in home isolation is 261. Out of 8,778 beds in hospitals, 44 are occupied.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7   10601   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 131 2324069 13  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 66579 296  
4 Assam 2576 37  735442 44  8035  
5 Bihar 100 838805 11  12302  
6 Chandigarh 11 98107 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 152 17  1163232 14142  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 344 1979350 48  26509
10 Goa* 102 14  254611 40  4013 46 
11 Gujarat 376 17  1265375 30  11039  
12 Haryana 217 12  1045227 34  10712
13 Himachal Pradesh 24 308216 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 26 474480 4785  
15 Jharkhand 52   437158 5331  
16 Karnataka 2115 31  4026580 51  40299
17 Kerala*** 3216 96  6747373 306  71386  
18 Ladakh 10   29150 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 57 1043917 10775  
21 Maharashtra 1488 16  7982039 185  148386  
22 Manipur 19 137717   2149  
23 Meghalaya 14 95126 1624  
24 Mizoram 34 238044 726  
25 Nagaland 4 35190   782  
26 Odisha 275 18  1326654 33  9203  
27 Puducherry 134   173267   1974  
28 Punjab** 97 764572 17920  
29 Rajasthan 275 17  1304503 48  9645
30 Sikkim 11 43780   498  
31 Tamil Nadu 1602 130  3552393 282  38048  
32 Telangana 521 26  835572 43  4111  
33 Tripura 29 107046 940  
34 Uttarakhand 61 441335 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 301 12  2103636 28  23628  
36 West Bengal 642 110  2095851 131  21527  
Total# 17618 294  44107943 1287  529077 50 
*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: - 1369 deaths reported by the state have been reconciled and further reconciliation is on going
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News