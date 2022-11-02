COVID-19: India reports 1,190 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 16,243

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of total 1,375 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

According to ICMR, 90,12,50,299 samples have been tested up to November 1 for COVID-19

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,452

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,190 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (November 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,09,133.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 16,243, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 17,618.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 1,375 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,452. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally :

The national capital recorded 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. No new fatalities were recorded due to the infection. The fresh cases came out of the 5,325 tests conducted the previous day.

With the fresh cases, the infection tally in Delhi rose to 20,06,266 while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,509. The number of active cases stands at 353 while the number of patients in home isolation is 261. Out of 8,778 beds in hospitals, 44 are occupied.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 10601 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 131 9 2324069 13 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 1 66579 1 296 4 Assam 2576 37 735442 44 8035 5 Bihar 100 4 838805 11 12302 6 Chandigarh 11 1 98107 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 152 17 1163232 4 14142 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 344 4 1979350 48 26509 1 10 Goa* 102 14 254611 40 4013 46 11 Gujarat 376 17 1265375 30 11039 12 Haryana 217 12 1045227 34 10712 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 24 2 308216 2 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 26 2 474480 3 4785 15 Jharkhand 52 437158 2 5331 16 Karnataka 2115 31 4026580 51 40299 1 17 Kerala*** 3216 96 6747373 306 71386 18 Ladakh 10 29150 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 57 3 1043917 8 10775 21 Maharashtra 1488 16 7982039 185 148386 22 Manipur 19 2 137717 2149 23 Meghalaya 14 1 95126 1 1624 24 Mizoram 34 6 238044 6 726 25 Nagaland 4 2 35190 782 26 Odisha 275 18 1326654 33 9203 27 Puducherry 134 173267 1974 28 Punjab** 97 8 764572 8 17920 29 Rajasthan 275 17 1304503 48 9645 1 30 Sikkim 11 2 43780 498 31 Tamil Nadu 1602 130 3552393 282 38048 32 Telangana 521 26 835572 43 4111 33 Tripura 29 7 107046 1 940 34 Uttarakhand 61 4 441335 2 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 301 12 2103636 28 23628 36 West Bengal 642 110 2095851 131 21527 Total# 17618 294 44107943 1287 529077 50 *Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: - 1369 deaths reported by the state have been reconciled and further reconciliation is on going ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

