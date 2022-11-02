COVID-19: India reports 1,190 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 16,243

Highlights
- A decrease of total 1,375 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- According to ICMR, 90,12,50,299 samples have been tested up to November 1 for COVID-19
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,452
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,190 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (November 2), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,09,133.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 16,243, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 17,618.
ALSO READ: China: Shanghai Disney traps visitors; mandates negative COVID test result to leave park
Active cases:
A decrease of total 1,375 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,452. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Workers try to escape iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou amid Covid fears
Delhi COVID tally:
The national capital recorded 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.18 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. No new fatalities were recorded due to the infection. The fresh cases came out of the 5,325 tests conducted the previous day.
With the fresh cases, the infection tally in Delhi rose to 20,06,266 while the death toll remained unchanged at 26,509. The number of active cases stands at 353 while the number of patients in home isolation is 261. Out of 8,778 beds in hospitals, 44 are occupied.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|10601
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|131
|9
|2324069
|13
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|1
|66579
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|2576
|37
|735442
|44
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|100
|4
|838805
|11
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|11
|1
|98107
|1
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|152
|17
|1163232
|4
|14142
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|344
|4
|1979350
|48
|26509
|1
|10
|Goa*
|102
|14
|254611
|40
|4013
|46
|11
|Gujarat
|376
|17
|1265375
|30
|11039
|12
|Haryana
|217
|12
|1045227
|34
|10712
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|24
|2
|308216
|2
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26
|2
|474480
|3
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|52
|437158
|2
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|2115
|31
|4026580
|51
|40299
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|3216
|96
|6747373
|306
|71386
|18
|Ladakh
|10
|29150
|1
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|57
|3
|1043917
|8
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|1488
|16
|7982039
|185
|148386
|22
|Manipur
|19
|2
|137717
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|14
|1
|95126
|1
|1624
|24
|Mizoram
|34
|6
|238044
|6
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|4
|2
|35190
|782
|26
|Odisha
|275
|18
|1326654
|33
|9203
|27
|Puducherry
|134
|173267
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|97
|8
|764572
|8
|17920
|29
|Rajasthan
|275
|17
|1304503
|48
|9645
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|11
|2
|43780
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|1602
|130
|3552393
|282
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|521
|26
|835572
|43
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|29
|7
|107046
|1
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|61
|4
|441335
|2
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|301
|12
|2103636
|28
|23628
|36
|West Bengal
|642
|110
|2095851
|131
|21527
|Total#
|17618
|294
|44107943
|1287
|529077
|50
|*Kerala: Additionally, 02 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: - 1369 deaths reported by the state have been reconciled and further reconciliation is on going
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.