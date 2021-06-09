India logs 92,596 new COVID cases, 1.62 lakh recoveries in past 24 hours

India on Wednesday recorded 92,596 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,219 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,62,664 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,75,04,126. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,90,89,069, with 12,31,415 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,53,528. A total of 23,90,58,360 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|94
|2
|6935
|23
|125
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|107588
|6922
|1651790
|14641
|11629
|77
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3305
|135
|26569
|438
|126
|1
|4
|Assam
|50505
|486
|388451
|3419
|3738
|43
|5
|Bihar
|7898
|333
|701234
|1010
|5458
|34
|6
|Chandigarh
|685
|55
|59314
|121
|779
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|19471
|1619
|950234
|2707
|13257
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|161
|7
|10262
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4962
|246
|1400161
|521
|24668
|41
|10
|Goa
|5899
|498
|151526
|952
|2859
|19
|11
|Gujarat
|14724
|1438
|793028
|2122
|9955
|11
|12
|Haryana
|7531
|493
|747246
|1090
|8789
|38
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6983
|572
|186040
|1155
|3328
|13
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|21817
|1707
|276733
|2880
|4101
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|5099
|213
|332007
|803
|5073
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|225025
|13820
|2460165
|23449
|32099
|179
|17
|Kerala
|143670
|4576
|2504011
|20019
|10281
|124
|18
|Ladakh
|941
|70
|18194
|142
|195
|19
|Lakshadweep
|890
|45
|7942
|53
|42
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|7983
|877
|769914
|1376
|8405
|36
|21
|Maharashtra
|170794
|6388
|5580925
|16577
|101172
|702
|22
|Manipur
|9141
|157
|46527
|579
|908
|12
|23
|Meghalaya
|4924
|403
|33933
|773
|678
|9
|24
|Mizoram
|3370
|18
|10769
|216
|57
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|4676
|27
|17943
|157
|432
|3
|26
|Odisha
|65389
|2985
|756641
|8836
|3080
|45
|27
|Puducherry
|7147
|399
|101315
|938
|1644
|6
|28
|Punjab
|18546
|1449
|548316
|2642
|15219
|59
|29
|Rajasthan
|13624
|2120
|925161
|2617
|8719
|32
|30
|Sikkim
|4018
|33
|13132
|286
|275
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|218595
|13431
|2028344
|31045
|27765
|409
|32
|Telangana
|24306
|1100
|567285
|2982
|3409
|15
|33
|Tripura
|5777
|241
|50440
|861
|577
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|11885
|2237
|316283
|2717
|6797
|66
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|14067
|1614
|1664295
|2226
|21425
|92
|36
|West Bengal
|19925
|6961
|1401061
|12290
|16460
|98
|Total#
|1231415
|72287
|27504126
|162664
|353528
|2219
Meanwhile, top lawmakers have said India is a strategic ally and it needs the United State's help in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. They also urged the Biden administration to share extra vaccines with the country. They also said that at the same time, while assisting friends and allies, US intellectual property and innovations should be protected.
"India, a strategic ally, needs our help in its ongoing fight against COVID-19. Our abundant vaccine supply gives us opportunities to help our partners around the globe, where help is needed the most," Congressman Brad Wenstrup said.
Operation Warp Speed delivered safe and effective vaccines in record time, he tweeted.
"We must always protect American innovation and IP while, at the same time, assisting our friends in need around the world," Wenstrup said.