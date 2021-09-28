Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Covid guidelines: UP Govt allows holding wedding ceremonies, events in open spaces

Mandatory covid protocols will still be in place and installation of COVID help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.

Lucknow Published on: September 28, 2021 12:37 IST
Covid guidelines: UP Govt allows holding wedding ceremonies, events in open spaces

Taking cognizance of steadily reducing Covid cases in the country, the UP govt on Tuesday permitted holding wedding ceremonies and other events as part of fresh Covid guidelines issued by the state. However, mandatory covid protocols will still be in place and installation of COVID help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.

Earlier, the Yogi-led govt had decided to increase the capacity of people allowed in wedding functions and other gatherings in the state. The state government had allowed 100 people to attend weddings and other concerned functions.

According to the earlier guidelines, only 50 people were allowed in wedding functions in Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID situation in the state.

As per the official statement issued by the state government on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh is the only state in the country to cross the 10 crore mark.

It stated that rapid vaccination in the state can be understood from the fact that after jabbing 5 crore doses till August 3, another five crore vaccine doses were given in the next 54 days (from August 3 to September 25).

At the beginning of the vaccination program, it took about 100 days for administering the first dose of vaccine to 10 million (or one crore) beneficiaries, said the statement.

