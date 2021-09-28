Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
At 18,795, India logs lowest single day COVID case rise in over 200 days; 179 deaths reported

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 26,030 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2021 9:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a special vaccination drive for women at Dahisar Jumbo vaccination centre

India recorded 18,795 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 179 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 26,030 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.81 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,58,002.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,57,30,031 samples have been tested up to September 27th for COVID-19. Of these 13,21,780 samples were tested on Monday.

 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7479 129
Andhra Pradesh 12482 2020835 14142
Arunachal Pradesh 319 53802 274
Assam 4587 590593 5851
Bihar 57 716230 9660
Chandigarh 44 64354 819
Chhattisgarh 282 991423 13564
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 366 1413295 25085
Goa 862 171980 3303
Gujarat 142 815648 10082
Haryana 329 760686 9810
Himachal Pradesh 1730 213124 3669
Jammu and Kashmir 1513 323190 4422
Jharkhand 79 342986 5133
Karnataka 12833 2923320 37746
Kerala 157733 4459193 24661
Ladakh 148 20431 207
Lakshadweep 5 10305 51
Madhya Pradesh 118 781868 10518
Maharashtra 41396 6364027 138902
Manipur 2111 116042 1847
Meghalaya 1752 77750 1395
Mizoram 15843 74394 302
Nagaland 426 30078 663
Odisha 5102 1011482 8180
Puducherry 866 123423 1838
Punjab 284 584747 16507
Rajasthan 86 945276 8954
Sikkim 601 30303 387
Tamil Nadu 17261 2606153 35509
Telangana 4585 656785 3914
Tripura 275 82999 811
Uttarakhand 218 335893 7393
Uttar Pradesh 176 1686712 22890
West Bengal 7584 1540530 18751
Total# 292206 32958002 447373
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

