At 18,795, India logs lowest single day COVID case rise in over 200 days; 179 deaths reported

Mumbai: A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary during a special vaccination drive for women at Dahisar Jumbo vaccination centre

India recorded 18,795 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 179 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 26,030 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.81 per cent and total recoveries to 3,29,58,002.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,57,30,031 samples have been tested up to September 27th for COVID-19. Of these 13,21,780 samples were tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 7479 129 Andhra Pradesh 12482 2020835 14142 Arunachal Pradesh 319 53802 274 Assam 4587 590593 5851 Bihar 57 716230 9660 Chandigarh 44 64354 819 Chhattisgarh 282 991423 13564 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 366 1413295 25085 Goa 862 171980 3303 Gujarat 142 815648 10082 Haryana 329 760686 9810 Himachal Pradesh 1730 213124 3669 Jammu and Kashmir 1513 323190 4422 Jharkhand 79 342986 5133 Karnataka 12833 2923320 37746 Kerala 157733 4459193 24661 Ladakh 148 20431 207 Lakshadweep 5 10305 51 Madhya Pradesh 118 781868 10518 Maharashtra 41396 6364027 138902 Manipur 2111 116042 1847 Meghalaya 1752 77750 1395 Mizoram 15843 74394 302 Nagaland 426 30078 663 Odisha 5102 1011482 8180 Puducherry 866 123423 1838 Punjab 284 584747 16507 Rajasthan 86 945276 8954 Sikkim 601 30303 387 Tamil Nadu 17261 2606153 35509 Telangana 4585 656785 3914 Tripura 275 82999 811 Uttarakhand 218 335893 7393 Uttar Pradesh 176 1686712 22890 West Bengal 7584 1540530 18751 Total# 292206 32958002 447373 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

