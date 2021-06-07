Image Source : PTI Delhi reports lowest daily Covid cases since March; positivity rate dips to 0.36%

Delhi on Monday reported 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.29 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,627. As many as 34 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city registered 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday said the coronavirus situation in Delhi was under control.

"Bringing back the economy on track is crucial as the situation of coronavirus is improving," he had said.

The national capital started the unlocking process from Monday after remaining under lockdown since April 19 in view of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up. On April 20, the city had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend of late. The positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 63,610 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,29,475 in the national capital, including 13,99,640 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 5,208, of which 1,932 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

