COVID: Delhi cases rising fast but hospitalisation, deaths low, says Arvind Kejriwal

Covid cases are rising fast but there is no reason to worry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday (January 14) while emphasising that hospitalisation and death rates are low.

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and there are enough hospital beds.



"There is no need to panic.Cases have risen but hospitalisation and deaths are low. We have made all the preparations and there is no shortage of beds," Kejriwal told reporters.



Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths while the positivity rate went up to 29.21 per cent.

Thursday's fresh Covid cases, according to data, is the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, the positivity rate is also highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent. Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 deaths while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.

The deaths recorded on Wednesday are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities.

