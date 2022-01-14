Delhi expecting around 25,000 new COVID cases today, 15% hospital beds occupied: Satyendar Jain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Health workers interact with each other inside Shehnai Banquet Hall, turned into a COVID care facility, during 3rd wave in New Delhi.

Stating that over 85 per cent of beds are vacant in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday (January 14) said that around 25,000 new COVID-19 cases are expected today.

Speaking to media in the national capital, Jain said, "Last night, Delhi reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities, and 2424 hospitals were occupied. Over 13,000 beds were vacant. Just over 15 per cent of beds in the hospitals were occupied. We are expecting that the city would report around 25,000 new COVID-19 cases today."

On whether Delhi started witnessing flattening of cases, Jain said, "The hospital admissions in the city have become stagnant, which is a good sign. The positivity rate keeps on changing, but the main factor is hospital admissions."

He further said, "Over 75 per cent of patients who died due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90 per cent of deaths are those who have co-morbid conditions. Even seven teenagers who died of COVID-19 were suffering from severe chronic disease."

Jain also added that the Delhi government does not intend to impose any new restrictions or curbs ahead of the weekend curfew.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 28,867 fresh Covid cases and 31 deaths on Thursday while the positivity rate rose to 29.21%, according to data shared by the health department. The active caseload tally in the national capital rose to 94,160.

Thursday's fresh Covid cases, according to data, is the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, the positivity rate is also highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent. Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 deaths while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.

The deaths recorded on Wednesday are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities.

