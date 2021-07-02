COVID: 46,617 new cases, over 59,000 recoveries in 24 hours; 34 cr vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL 46,617 new COVID cases, over 59,000 recoveries in 24 hours; 34 crore vaccinated.

India recorded 46,617 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 853 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 59,384 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,95,48,302.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 5,09,637, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,00,312.

India on Friday became the third country, after the US and Brazil, to cross four lakh deaths due to Covid-19 pandemic. There were 853 deaths reported in past 24 hours.

According to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Friday, there were 46,617 fresh cases during the same period.

With six lakh deaths US is at the top of the list followed by Brazil with 5.2 lakh due to the coronavirus.

The first death due to Covid-19 in the country was reported last year in March. On May 23, 2021, the country witnessed highest fatalities with 4,454 deaths in 24 hours.

On June 30, India recorded 817 fatalities due to the coronavirus, lowest since April 10.

Friday is the 14th consecutive day in the last two months when the toll has been below the 2,000-mark.

The total caseload rose to 3,04,58,251 after India crossed the three crore mark on June 25.

India is the second country after the US to record more than three crore cases, adding one crore cases in the last 50 days.

It is also the 24th consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh new coronavirus cases. On June 29, India recorded 37,566 cases, lowest since March 18 while on June 22 India reported 42,640 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 41,42,51,520 samples have been tested up to July 01 for Covid-19. Of these 18,80,026 samples were tested on Thursday.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 34 crore as per a report, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the report, the total count was 34,00,76,232, it stated.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, several vaccine doses were also administered to the beneficiaries on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned its citizens from traveling to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

