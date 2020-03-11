Railways launch campaign to prevent COVID-19 fallout in Karnataka

The South Western Railway (SWR) zone has launched a COVID-19 awareness campaign, aimed at preventing the fast expanding disease infections in Karnataka, an official statement said on Wednesday. "For the information of passengers, posters have been displayed at the entrance and prominent places in railway stations on the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19," said SWR in a statement.

The railway zone took up the awareness task in view of the prevailing global health crisis and is acting on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Railways.

The educational railway posters graphically tell the dos and don'ts for passengers to observe and save themselves from the coronavirus scourge.

"Passengers are requested to frequently wash their hands with sanitizer/soap and water at regular intervals. They are also requested to cover their nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue when coughing/sneezing," said the statement.

SWR prominently displayed the 24x7 central government helpline number at the railway stations for passengers to seek help.

Other forms of Coronavirus awareness measures included announcements on the public address system, health department video clips and social media messages with the hashtag #cautionyespanickno.

Already in force for the past three days, the campaign has also distributed handouts and leaflets carrying educative information on COVID-19.

The railway hospital staff, divisional health officers and others are conducting the awareness campaign every day, SWR said.

Additionally, the railway zone embarked upon a cleaning drive at its railway stations of the places which frequently come in contact with the travelling public.

"Areas such as entrance handrails in coaches, door handles latch, toilet health faucets, water taps etc are being cleaned frequently. Mechanized cleaning is already being adopted at stations and trains on SWR," said the railway zone.

Other cleansing steps included fumigation of trains before departure at the pit-lines and intensified cleaning at catering establishments of railway stations.

SWR also set up separate clinics for passengers suffering from cough and fever at Central Hospital, Hubbali, Railway Hospital, Mysuru and Railway Hospital, Bengaluru.

As many as 229 rooms with 706 beds have been readied at seven locations to quarantine and treat coronavirus victims.

The railway zone has also stocked up masks, gloves, caps, hand sanitisers and aprons and also suspended biometric attendance for employees till further notice.

