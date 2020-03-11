Image Source : FILE 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi (Representational image)

A 76-year-old man who was suspected to be infected with coronavirus died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Wednesday. An official note of the department in the district headquarters town identified him as Mohammed Hussain Siddiqui, who died in a government hospital on Tuesday. "His swab samples have been sent for a lab in Bengaluru. The report is awaited," Department officials said. Siddiqui had recently returned from Saudi Arabia, where he had gone on a pilgrimage.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has risen to 52, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have reported four and two confirmed cases of COVID-19 respectively. Ladakh has recorded two positive cases. Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each.

The Union Health Ministry has strongly urged people to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

