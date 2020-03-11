Image Source : AP 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, takes toll to 60

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday announced 10 new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID19, taking the total number to 60 across the country. Eight cases are from Kerala and 1 each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes 16 Italians, who are placed under quarantine in Jaipur.

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus cases in the world, India on Tuesday barred entry of foreign nationals from three countries Spain, Germany, and France suspending both regular and e-visa granted to them till date.

The health ministry has also asked people with travel history to Italy, Malaysia, Iran, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, China and above countries to undergo self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival and their employers to facilitate work from home in such cases.