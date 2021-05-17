Only a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus in Delhi, Covishield to last for 5 days: Delhi govt

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena on Monday said that the national capital was running out of vaccine stock. Raising an alarm, Atishi claimed that Delhi has less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45-plus after Monday evening while Covisheild will last only for five days.

Raising an alarm, she said the AAP government will have to temporarily shut some vaccination centres in Delhi owing to end of Covaxin stocks.

The centres administering Covaxin to the 18-44 age group have been closed.

Atishi said that Delhi also started walk-in vaccinations for 45-plus, healthcare workers and frontline workers from Monday. There are many people who don't have smartphones and can't register online, she said, adding that there were 97 schools where such centres have been opened.

"We will have five days stock of Covishield, but less than a day's stock of Covaxin for 45 plus age group after today's vaccination," she said.

Atishi said they have only four days of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group.

"We urge the Centre to supply us vaccines for the 18-44 age group since the new strain of coronavirus is affecting the young people," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

