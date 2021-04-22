Image Source : PTI Country needs solution not false assurances: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over the pathetic state of affairs in the country due to Covid spread.

In a tweet he said, "I am in quarantine at home but getting sad news from all over the country. In India, the problem is not only corona, but the anti-people policies of the central government."

"The country needs solution not false assurances and festivals," he further said.

His remarks came on a day when India reported 3,14,835 Covid-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike so far not only in the country, but globally, taking the overall caseload to 1,59,30,965, according to health ministry's report on Thursday.

In the same period, 2,104 more deaths were reported, taking the death toll so far 1,84,657. This is the second consecutive day that India reported over 2000 deaths in a single-day. On Wednesday, 2023 deaths were reported, which was the highest single-day death toll so far.

