India records 3.14 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,104 death in day, both highest since outbreak

Image Source : PTI Health workers talk with Covid-19 positive patients at the Covid care centre at CWG, in New Delhi

India on Thursday reported over 3.15 lakh COVID-19, the highest daily spike in infections the country has recorded outbreak, according to Union Health Ministry. Amid oxygen shortage and faltering health system in the country, India witnessed 2,104 deaths in 24 hours, which is another record for India in the pandemic so far.

With 3,14,835 new cases, the total coronavirus tally stand at 1,59,30,965. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,84,657. The country now has nearly 2.3 million active cases. Of these, Maharashtra recorded 67,468 new coronavirus cases with 568 more deaths while Delhi reported 24,638 new infections. 249 more people succumbed to the disease.

The Maharashtra government late on Wednesday night announced a series of restrictions - titled "Break the Chain" - to combat the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray govt in the state announced fresh restrictions on office attendance, marriage ceremonies and travel. The new set of restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm on Thursday and will remain in force until 7 am on May 1.

Meanwhile, amid oxygen shortage in Delhi, the Delhi High Court came down strongly on the Centre on Wednesday, saying it seemed that “human lives are not that important.. for the state”. "We don't care, beg, borrow, steal or requisition new plants if you want," said the judges asking the Centre to fulfill the hospitals' need of oxygen, critical for treatment and recovery of Covid-19 patients.

