Image Source : PTI Delhi records 24,638 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 249 deaths

Delhi recorded as many as 24,638 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 9.30 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 12,887. As many as 249 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 78,768 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 9,30,179 in the national capital, including 8,31,928 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 85,364, of which 42,768 are in home isolation.

