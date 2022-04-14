Thursday, April 14, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,058 health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 14, 2022 9:53 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Over 1,000 new COVID cases, 1 fatality in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 11,058.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,058 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,737
  • The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent on April 14

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,007 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1 death due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 14), the country saw a total of 818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,06,228.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,058 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,737. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.23 per cent on April 14.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,08,10,157 samples have been tested up to April 13 for COVID-19. Of these 4,34,877 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (April 13), a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday (April 12) said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard. The daily spike of 299 new cases on Wednesday was a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday (April 11), according to the health department data.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 41 2304845 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 64191 296      
4 Assam 1351 716210   6639      
5 Bihar 13 818225 12256      
6 Chandigarh 14 90767 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 39 1138138 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 688 87  1839736 114  26158   1
10 Goa 19   241498 3832      
11 Gujarat 152 1213012 20  10942      
12 Haryana 497 79  974966 70  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 56 280458 14  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 75 449072 12  4750      
15 Jharkhand 8 429842 5315      
16 Karnataka 1450 38  3904577 86  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2982 17  6465037 262  68402 18 19
18 Ladakh 12   27997 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 42 1030435 12  10735      
21 Maharashtra 714 18  7726790 127  147820   4
22 Manipur 37 135008 2120      
23 Meghalaya 11 92181 1593      
24 Mizoram 725 103  224409 194  689      
25 Nagaland 9 34716   759      
26 Odisha 190 1278548   9122   1
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 57 741419 12  17743   1
29 Rajasthan 72 1273497 15  9552      
30 Sikkim 1 38691 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 226 3414883 25  38025      
32 Telangana 226 13  787205 4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 447 429160 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 289 2047343 36  23499      
36 West Bengal 421 16  1996094 36  21200      
Total# 10870 19  42505410 1081  521736 26  18 26
*** Kerala data as on 13th April 2022
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

