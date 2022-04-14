Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Over 1,000 new COVID cases, 1 fatality in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 11,058.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,007 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1 death due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 14), the country saw a total of 818 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,06,228.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,058 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,737. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,08,10,157 samples have been tested up to April 13 for COVID-19. Of these 4,34,877 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 299 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (April 13), a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago, while the positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week, even as doctors on Tuesday (April 12) said it was "not a panic situation" as the daily cases count was still low but cautioned against dropping the guard. The daily spike of 299 new cases on Wednesday was a marked rise from 137 cases reported on Monday (April 11), according to the health department data.