Coronavirus scare in Noida: 6 who had come in contact with infected Delhi man test negative

Image Source : PTI Samples of all six people in Noida taken on Tuesday for suspected coronavirus test negative

Blood samples of those present at the party organised by Delhi man have come out to be negative. The man in question had recently returned from Italy and was tested positive for coronavirus. Last week, the man from Delhi had organised a party in Agra, which was attended by the school mates of his children, along with five other families. Following fears of coronavirus outbreak, six people who had come in contact with the infected man were put under observation and had submitted their blood samples, the reports of which are negative.

Among those whose samples were taken on Tuesday were a couple and their 12-year-old son, and a woman and her two children, aged 12 and five, according to Noida health department sources.

However, the six people will be required to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days, Gautam Budh Nagar DM BN Singh said, adding the people will be sent for re-testing if symptoms develop.

Singh has also advised locals to not panic as the situation is being closely monitored by the administration and the government.

Meanwhile, the Noida school that had announced closure for sanitisation on Tuesday issued a statement Wednesday morning, over the blood reports of the six Noida locals.

"We are really happy that all members of our Shri family are safe and we pray for their good health. Thank you for all your support," the statement by the school read.

Two schools in Noida were shut on Tuesday after the first Coronavirus patient from Delhi was found to have come in contact with several of its students at a birthday party he attended.

Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said, "Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi."

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912.

The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. ​

