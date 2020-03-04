Coronavirus scare: 5 schools in Delhi-NCR shut; staff at Hyatt Regency quarantined

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus scare: 5 schools in Delhi-NCR shut

As coronavirus fears spread across Noida and adjoining areas, authorities ordered the closure of two Noida schools on Tuesday. Three other branches of one of these schools — one in south Delhi and two in Gurgaon — also advanced their spring breaks as a precaution, a report with Times of India stated. Delhi resident who was tested positive for coronavirus had organised a party in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, which was attended by the school mates of his two children, along with five other families. Following the reports of possible spread through the infected person, the Noida school authorities decided to shut two schools for sanitisation.

The patient had recently returned from Italy where the novel coronavirus has claimed over 50 lives so far. The Indian government on Tuesday decided to cancel all visa/eVisa that had been granted to nationals from countries including Italy on or before March 3.

The deadly virus has spread to more than half of Italy's 20 regions. This has also resulted in the country's economy badly taking a hit, accompanied with flight cancellations.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the government was taking all possible steps to keep the city safe. Flanked by deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Jain said, “Isolation wards are being readied in 25 hospitals, including 19 government-run and six private hospitals.” As many as 3.5-lakh N95 masks were being arranged, he added. “We have over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating coronavirus patients.”

Coronavirus scare: Delhi 5 star hotel visited by Covid-19 patient quarantined

The Delhi Covid-19 patient had visited the La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28. As a precautionary measure, the hotel said they had asked the staff present at the restaurant at that time to go on self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency said it has also enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols at the property as advised by the government.

Hyatt Regency is also closely monitoring the ongoing situation and other colleagues. The hotel also said it is following guidelines and protocols recommended by international and local authorities, in an effort to ensure guests and colleagues remain in a healthy and safe environment.

"Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, 2020, has been diagnosed with COVID-19," Hyatt Regency Delhi, Area VP and General Manager Julian Ayers said in a statement.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," Mr Ayers said.

