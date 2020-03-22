Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines

Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: India registered a steep rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 315 in the country. A total of 16,911 samples from 16,021 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV2as as on March 21, 6 PM. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the most affected states from coronavirus, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are still witnessing an increase in the number of confirmed cases.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2020 7:26 IST

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:

  • Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies, as death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 4,825 in the country
  • 263 Indian students and compassionate cases depart for India by special Air India flight from Rome

  • Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rises to 733, including 396 in Sindh and 137 in Punjab

Also Read | Janata Curfew comes into force as India fights COVID-19​

Also Read | Coronavirus: Mizoram announces statewide shutdown till Mar 29​

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X