Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: India registered a steep rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total to 315 in the country. A total of 16,911 samples from 16,021 individuals were tested for SARS-CoV2as as on March 21, 6 PM. Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the most affected states from coronavirus, while Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are still witnessing an increase in the number of confirmed cases.