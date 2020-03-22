Coronavirus Live Updates: Top News Headlines

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:
- Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte orders shutdown of all 'non-essential' companies, as death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 4,825 in the country
- 263 Indian students and compassionate cases depart for India by special Air India flight from Rome
Embassy of India in Italy: 263 Indian students & compassionate cases departed for India by special Air India flight from Rome fulfilling our commitment to ensure their safe return home. Sincere folded hands to Air India & Italian authorities. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LCfXj0QKbI— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
- Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rises to 733, including 396 in Sindh and 137 in Punjab
