Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 84 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 1231; death toll at 37

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 1231 after 84 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 521 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 37 have died, State Health Department said on Monday. Out of the fresh cases, 18 were reported from Bengaluru urban district alone, followed by 17 in Mandya, eight in Uttara Kannada, six in Raichur and Kalaburgi each, five each in Gadaga, Yadagiri and Vijayapura, four​ in Hassan, three in Koppal, two in Belagavi, and one each in Ballari, Davanagere, Mysuru, Kodagu and Bidar.

"Eighty-four new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 1231 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 37 deaths and 521 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Except for two patients from Bengaluru Urban with travel history to Dabaspete in Nelamangla and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, all others were secondary contacts of the 653rd case.

In addition to 54 patients who visited Mumbai, two had travelled to Solapur and one to Raigad in Maharashtra. Total cases with Maharashtra contact were 57 out of 84. Of all the cases, 58 were men and 26 women.

All Mandya, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada, two Koppal cases, one Belagavi case and seven Raichuru cases had travel history to Mumbai. A 20-year-old man from Raichuru had travelled to Solapur.

Of the Gadag cases, two were contacts of 913th case, two emerged from the Gadag containment zone and one had a travel history to Chennai. A 25-year-old man from Koppal had inter-state travel history to Chennai.

A 23-year-old man from Belagavi was secondary contact of 575th case. The lone Ballari case, a 61-year-old man, is also suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Only 24 of the 84 cases were contacts of earlier cases.

Meanwhile, green zones in Karnataka diminished to five: Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. In the past 19 hours, Raichur and Koppal lost their green zone status with new cases.

Of the 1,231 cases, 11 per cent patients were senior citizens, 66 per cent men and 34 per cent women with a discharge rate of 42 per cent.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, the government extended the lockdown for two more weeks which will now be in place till May 31. The MHA yesterday released fresh guidelines on how the lockdown 4.0 will pan out in the nation with certain relaxations.

(With Inputs from IANS)

