Coronavirus in Odisha: 48 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 876

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 876 after 48 new cases were reported on Monday, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 595, while 277 patients have so far recovered from the infection. Four persons have succumbed to the disease.

Jajpur district accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 16, followed by Ganjam at 15, Puri at 4, Kendrapara and Nayapara at 3 cases each, Bolangir and Kandhamal at 2 each, Cuttack and Boudh at 1.

As many as 4,543 samples were examined for COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of samples tested so far in Odisha stands at 95,766.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, the government extended the lockdown for two more weeks which will now be in place till May 31. The MHA yesterday released fresh guidelines on how the lockdown 4.0 will pan out in the nation with certain relaxations.

