Coronavirus in Bihar: 6 new COVID-19 cases; state tally at 1,326

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar surged to 1,326 after six more people have tested positive for the infection, Health Department’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said on Monday. At least 475 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease in the state. Eight people-- two in Patna and one each from Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran, Sitamarhi and Khagaria have died of COVID-19 in the state so far. All eight had pre-existing ailments. Currently, 843 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

“6 more Covid-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1,326. We are ascertaining their trail of infection,” Kumar tweeted.

Of the six that tested positive, Saharsa district accounts for the maximum number of cases at 3, and one each was also reported Supaul, Khagaria, and Begusarai.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, the government extended the lockdown for two more weeks which will now be in place till May 31. The MHA yesterday released fresh guidelines on how the lockdown 4.0 will pan out in the nation with certain relaxations.

