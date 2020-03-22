Image Source : ANI Police offer flowers to people out on streets in Delhi, request them to stay indoors

The Delhi Police offered flowers to people on the streets of the national capital on Sunday, requesting them to stay at home, in view of the 'Janata curfew' proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The 14-hour-long 'Janata curfew' is part of a social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm.

The Delhi Police took to Twitter to create awareness about the 'Janata curfew' and appealed to people to stay indoors. However, those coming out on the roads, are being greeted with roses and requested to remain at home, the officials said.

"We are on the roads for your safety. Please stay at home!! Policemen giving flowers to motorists requesting them to stay at home. Please support us," tweeted Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).