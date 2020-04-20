Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Urban centres still account for most Covid-19 cases, check full list

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Urban centres still account for most Covid-19 cases

Considering Maharashtra is still on of the epicentres of coronavirus infection in the country, it is not surprising that the state was one of four states finalised by Union Government to send observation teams in. Maharashtra accounts for about 20 per cent of coronavirus infections. When the death toll is considered, Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of those registered across the country.

There have been 4203 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra so far. 223 people have died while 547 have recovered from Covid-19 infection.

Here is a district-wise summary of coronavirus situation in Maharashtra:

City/District Coronavirus infections Deaths Recovered Mumbai 2724 132 304 Pune 611 51 102 Thane 348 11 24 Palghar 102 4 3 Nashik 87 6 1 Raigad 40 1 0 Ahmednagar 29 2 11 Dhule 1 1 0 Jalgaon 3 1 1 Nandurbar 1 0 0 Solapur 15 2 0 Satara 11 2 2 Kolhapur 6 0 2 Sangli 27 0 25 Sindhudurg 1 0 1 Ratnagiri 6 1 1 Aurangabad 30 3 2 Jalna 1 0 0 Hingoli 1 0 1 Parbhani 1 0 0 Latur 8 0 8 Osmanabad 3 0 0 Beed 1 0 0 Nanded 0 0 0 Akola 16 1 0 Amravati 6 1 0 Yavatmal 14 0 3 Buldhana 21 1 3 Washim 1 0 0 Nagpur 69 1 12 Gondia 1 0 1 Chandrapur 2 0 0

