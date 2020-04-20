Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Urban centres still account for most Covid-19 cases, check full list

Considering Maharashtra is still on of the epicentres of coronavirus infection in the country, it is not surprising that the state was one of four states finalised by Union Government to send observation teams in. Maharashtra accounts for about 20 per cent of coronavirus infections. When the death toll is considered, Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of those registered across the country.
There have been 4203 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra so far. 223 people have died while 547 have recovered from Covid-19 infection.
Here is a district-wise summary of coronavirus situation in Maharashtra:
|City/District
|Coronavirus infections
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Mumbai
|2724
|132
|304
|Pune
|611
|51
|102
|Thane
|348
|11
|24
|Palghar
|102
|4
|3
|Nashik
|87
|6
|1
|Raigad
|40
|1
|0
|Ahmednagar
|29
|2
|11
|Dhule
|1
|1
|0
|Jalgaon
|3
|1
|1
|Nandurbar
|1
|0
|0
|Solapur
|15
|2
|0
|Satara
|11
|2
|2
|Kolhapur
|6
|0
|2
|Sangli
|27
|0
|25
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|1
|Ratnagiri
|6
|1
|1
|Aurangabad
|30
|3
|2
|Jalna
|1
|0
|0
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|1
|Parbhani
|1
|0
|0
|Latur
|8
|0
|8
|Osmanabad
|3
|0
|0
|Beed
|1
|0
|0
|Nanded
|0
|0
|0
|Akola
|16
|1
|0
|Amravati
|6
|1
|0
|Yavatmal
|14
|0
|3
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|3
|Washim
|1
|0
|0
|Nagpur
|69
|1
|12
|Gondia
|1
|0
|1
|Chandrapur
|2
|0
|0
