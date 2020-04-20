Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Coronavirus: Teams formed for on-the-spot assessement of lockdown violation

Taking cognisance of lockdown violations taking place in several Indian states, the government has formed interministerial teams for on the spot assessment. Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted these teams and has also issued directives to the states asking them to take strict action against those violating the lockdown.

Punya Salila Srivastav, Joint Secretary of the MHA, was present in the press briefing of the Health Ministry.

The government said that a step of forming interministerial teams was taken after large-scale lockdown violations observed in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Madha Pradesh.

"Number of coronavirus infections in the country has gone up to 17,265," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry,"2546 patients have been cured"

He added that 36 new coronavirus infections were found in past 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke with Health Ministers of G-10 countries on Sunday.

"Honourable Health Minister told his counterparts that India would like to work together to develop a vaccine against coronavirus," said Agarwal.

Agarwal mentioned that 'doubling rate', number of days it takes for coronavirus cases to double, has come down after enforcement of national lockdown.

"Before the lockdown, the doubling rate was 3.4 days, but now it is 7.5 days now," he said.

Representative of Agricultural ministry was present at the press conference as well. The ministry said that farmers had been given exemption from lockdown for agricultural activities. The ministry also mentioned that wages under MNREGA had been increased by Rs 20 and direct cash transfer was to be made into the bank account held by women under PM Jan Dhn Yojana.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee denies permission to central teams to visit COVID-affected areas in West Bengal

WATCH | In last 24 hours, 1553 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported: Health Ministry

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage