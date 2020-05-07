Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: ICMR ties up with India Post to deliver Covid-19 testing kits

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is tying up with India Post to deliver coronavirus testing kits across the country. The council has set a target of carrying out 1 lakh tests across the country per day.

As coronavirus cases in the country have crossed the 50,000 mark. It is the need of the hour to widen testing across the length and breadth of the country. This will help in timely detection of Covid-19 infections. India Post has a huge network of 1,56,000 post offices across the country and.

ICMR tied up with India Post on April 24 for delivery of Covid kits from its 16 regional depots across the country.

“I appreciate this renewed commitment and partnership between ICMR and Department of Post. India Post has been delivering mails, medicines, financial assistance at doorsteps and even distribution of food and ration to needy during lockdown. Postman of India Posts Department have risen to the occasion and stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation during these challenging times,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, E & IT

Nodal officers have been identified from both the agencies (DOP & ICMR ) for each regional depot to ensure smooth operations. Covid kits from the regional depots will be delivered to testing labs in the respective regions.

A Google spreadsheet has been shared with all nodal officers to update the details of booking and delivery of the testing kits to flag any operational glitches.

The staff of India Post is working round the clock to ensure timely deliveries. In fact, rising to the call of duty, deliveries are being made even at 11:30 pm.

