Coronavirus peak in India likely in June-July, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria says

The coronavirus cases in the country are likely to hit its peak in June-July, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria told ANI. At least 52,952 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in India so far. While 1,783 died of the infection, 15267 bounced back and recovered.
"According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July," he said. Guleria further added that there are many other variables and that one will know about their effectiveness with time, and also the effect of extending the lockdown.
Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 16,758 infections while 651 have succumbed. About 3,094 people have either recovered or migrated. Gujarat stood next with 6,625 cases of the virus and 396 deaths. Delhi followed with 5532 infections and 65 deaths.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|NAME OF STATE/UT
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS(MORE THAN 70% CASES DUE TO COMORBIDITIES)
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1777
|729
|36
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|45
|32
|1
|Bihar
|542
|188
|4
|Chandigarh
|120
|21
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|36
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|5532
|1542
|65
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|6625
|1500
|396
|Haryana
|594
|260
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|45
|38
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|775
|322
|8
|Jharkhand
|127
|37
|3
|Karnataka
|693
|354
|29
|Kerala
|503
|469
|4
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3138
|1099
|185
|Maharashtra
|16758
|3094
|651
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|185
|61
|2
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1516
|135
|27
|Rajasthan
|3317
|1596
|92
|Tamil Nadu
|4829
|1516
|35
|Telengana
|1107
|628
|29
|Tripura
|43
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|61
|39
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|2998
|1130
|60
|West Bengal
|1456
|364
|144
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|52952*
|15267
|1783
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation (SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)