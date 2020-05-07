Coronavirus peak in India likely in June-July, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria says

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria/File Image

The coronavirus cases in the country are likely to hit its peak in June-July, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria told ANI. At least 52,952 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in India so far. While 1,783 died of the infection, 15267 bounced back and recovered.

"According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July," he said. Guleria further added that there are many other variables and that one will know about their effectiveness with time, and also the effect of extending the lockdown.

Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 16,758 infections while 651 have succumbed. About 3,094 people have either recovered or migrated. Gujarat stood next with 6,625 cases of the virus and 396 deaths. Delhi followed with 5532 infections and 65 deaths.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

NAME OF STATE/UT TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS(MORE THAN 70% CASES DUE TO COMORBIDITIES) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 Andhra Pradesh 1777 729 36 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 45 32 1 Bihar 542 188 4 Chandigarh 120 21 1 Chhattisgarh 59 36 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 5532 1542 65 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 6625 1500 396 Haryana 594 260 7 Himachal Pradesh 45 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 775 322 8 Jharkhand 127 37 3 Karnataka 693 354 29 Kerala 503 469 4 Ladakh 41 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3138 1099 185 Maharashtra 16758 3094 651 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 10 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 185 61 2 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1516 135 27 Rajasthan 3317 1596 92 Tamil Nadu 4829 1516 35 Telengana 1107 628 29 Tripura 43 2 0 Uttarakhand 61 39 1 Uttar Pradesh 2998 1130 60 West Bengal 1456 364 144 Total number of confirmed cases in India 52952* 15267 1783 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation (SOURCE: MINISTRY OF HEALTH)

