Mission Dharavi: BMC uses sanitiser brought in from New Zealand, sets up Covid-19 quarantines

Coronavirus Dharavi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is stepping up efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 infection in Dharavi slums in Mumbai. The BMC is setting up quarantine centres in Dharavi. The work has already started. The spread of coronavirus in Dharavi is something that can prove very serious for Mumbai that already accounts for most number of coronavirus infection and deaths in Maharashtra. Maharashtra, in turn, is the state that accounts for mosr of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country.

Moreover, The BMC has started using a sanitiser brought in from New Zealand. The country has been able to bring effective control on coronavirus spread. The sanitiser 'Zoono' has been found to kill 99.99% of any virus. The sanitiser remains on the skin for 24 hours and for 30 days on other surfaces.

Dharavi is known to be the largest slum in Asia in which more than 7 lakh people live in unhygienic conditions. 10-12 people can be seen to live in a single room in Dharavi. Community toilets in Dharavi are being suspected to places causing coronavirus spread.

BMC is using formulation including the Zoono sanitiser to clean community toilets in Dharavi. Structures like local schools, small clinics are being converted into qurantine centres.

As of now, 101 infections have been found in Dharavi slums, 10 of which resulted in death.

(Reported by Dinesh Maurya)

