1,000 people die of coronavirus in last 24 hours; India's case tally rises to 2.46 million

Over 1,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in India in the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 48,040. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) 1,007 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours while 64,553 new cases have come to light. The overall coronavirus case tally in India has surged to 24,61,191 out of which 17,51,556 people have recovered after contracting the virus while 6,61,556 people remain infected.
As many as 7 states and UTs across the country have seen a drop in the active cases in the last 24 hours. These are -- Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1091
|41
|924
|95
|22
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|90780
|355
|170984
|9559
|2378
|82
|Arunachal Pradesh
|790
|22
|1718
|59
|4
|1
|Assam
|22243
|614
|49383
|2174
|169
|8
|Bihar
|31483
|1364
|62284
|2498
|426
|10
|Chandigarh
|739
|37
|1076
|53
|27
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|4165
|284
|9658
|150
|114
|5
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|458
|12
|1292
|44
|2
|Delhi
|10975
|29
|134318
|913
|4167
|14
|Goa
|3491
|297
|6912
|271
|91
|2
|Gujarat
|14210
|26
|58467
|1046
|2731
|18
|Haryana
|6820
|7
|37486
|792
|511
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|1362
|106
|2435
|73
|19
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7138
|254
|19302
|779
|509
|11
|Jharkhand
|7828
|903
|12844
|2029
|209
|12
|Karnataka
|78345
|2006
|121242
|8609
|3613
|103
|Kerala
|13891
|795
|25688
|766
|129
|3
|Ladakh
|558
|30
|1282
|8
|9
|Madhya Pradesh
|9718
|401
|31835
|596
|1065
|17
|Maharashtra
|150105
|2285
|390958
|9115
|19063
|413
|Manipur
|1804
|65
|2295
|64
|13
|1
|Meghalaya
|640
|16
|547
|30
|6
|Mizoram
|306
|13
|343
|13
|0
|Nagaland
|2021
|24
|1139
|26
|8
|Odisha
|14438
|550
|37901
|1422
|314
|9
|Puducherry
|2750
|141
|3828
|152
|102
|6
|Punjab
|9391
|369
|17839
|627
|706
|31
|Rajasthan
|14762
|1132
|41819
|171
|833
|11
|Sikkim
|349
|30
|581
|31
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|53499
|570
|261459
|5146
|5397
|119
|Telengana
|23438
|702
|64284
|1210
|674
|9
|Tripura
|1706
|59
|5015
|103
|46
|2
|Uttarakhand
|4145
|86
|7014
|327
|143
|3
|Uttar Pradesh
|49709
|362
|88786
|4125
|2280
|50
|West Bengal
|26447
|444
|78617
|2497
|2259
|56
|Total#
|661595
|7973
|1751555
|55573
|48040
|1007