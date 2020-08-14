Friday, August 14, 2020
     
  4. 1,000 people die of coronavirus in last 24 hours; India's case tally rises to 2.46 million

Over 1,000 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in India in the last 24 hours taking the overall death toll to 48,040. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) 1,007 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours while 64,553 new cases have come to light.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2020 9:45 IST
As many as 7 states and UTs across the country have seen a drop in the active cases in the last 24 hours. These are -- Haryana, J&K, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Sikkim. 

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091 41  924 95  22
Andhra Pradesh 90780 355  170984 9559  2378 82 
Arunachal Pradesh 790 22  1718 59  4
Assam 22243 614  49383 2174  169
Bihar 31483 1364  62284 2498  426 10 
Chandigarh 739 37  1076 53  27
Chhattisgarh 4165 284  9658 150  114
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 458 12  1292 44  2  
Delhi 10975 29  134318 913  4167 14 
Goa 3491 297  6912 271  91
Gujarat 14210 26  58467 1046  2731 18 
Haryana 6820 37486 792  511
Himachal Pradesh 1362 106  2435 73  19
Jammu and Kashmir 7138 254  19302 779  509 11 
Jharkhand 7828 903  12844 2029  209 12 
Karnataka 78345 2006  121242 8609  3613 103 
Kerala 13891 795  25688 766  129
Ladakh 558 30  1282 9  
Madhya Pradesh 9718 401  31835 596  1065 17 
Maharashtra 150105 2285  390958 9115  19063 413 
Manipur 1804 65  2295 64  13
Meghalaya 640 16  547 30  6  
Mizoram 306 13  343 13  0  
Nagaland 2021 24  1139 26  8  
Odisha 14438 550  37901 1422  314
Puducherry 2750 141  3828 152  102
Punjab 9391 369  17839 627  706 31 
Rajasthan 14762 1132  41819 171  833 11 
Sikkim 349 30  581 31  1  
Tamil Nadu 53499 570  261459 5146  5397 119 
Telengana 23438 702  64284 1210  674
Tripura 1706 59  5015 103  46
Uttarakhand 4145 86  7014 327  143
Uttar Pradesh 49709 362  88786 4125  2280 50 
West Bengal 26447 444  78617 2497  2259 56 
Total# 661595 7973  1751555 55573  48040 1007 

 

