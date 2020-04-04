Himachal Pradesh government bans sale of chewing gum to check spread of coronavirus

Saturday, April 04, 2020
     
To prevent COVID-19 transmission through spitting, Himachal Pradesh government has prohibited the sale and use of chewing gum for three months, an official said on Saturday.

Shimla Published on: April 04, 2020
COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets and there is a possibility of transmission by spitting chewing gums, said Food Safety commissioner and additional chief secretary (Health) R D Dhiman.

Fight Against Coronavirus

The sale and use of chewing gum, bubble gum and similar products would remain prohibited till June 30 in public interest, Dhiman added.

 
 
