Coronavirus: With 5 new cases in Bhopal, number of infections in Madhya Pradesh rises to 165

Five new coronavirus cases came to light in Bhopal on Saturday taking total number of infections in the city to 14. Four of the 5 new infections are connected with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West in New Delhi.

New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2020 16:34 IST
Five new coronavirus cases came to light in Bhopal on Saturday taking the total number of infections in the city to 14. Four of the 5 new infections are connected with Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West in New Delhi. The fifth one is a policeman. This has taken the number of coronavirus infections in the city to 165.

Indore appeared to have accounted for a major chunk of coronavirus infections in Madhya Pradesh. Out of 165 infections in Madhya Pradesh, 115 have occurred in Indore. In addition to this, Khargon has seen 2 new cases of coronavirus infections. In Indore, there have been 7 deaths.

Here are the latest numbers in some of the cities and districts:

City/District Number of coronavirus infections
Indore 115
Jabalpur 8
Bhopal 14
Shivpuri 2
Gwalior 2
Muraina 2
Khargaun 3
Ujjain 7
Chhindwada 2
 
 
 
