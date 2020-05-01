Image Source : PTI Chandigarh: 14 new COVID-19 cases reported from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector- 30, 15

Coronavirus cases in Chandigarh have notched up to 88 after 14 more cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Out of the new cases, twelve cases were reported from slum Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26, the most affected pocket of the city with 38 cases, while one from Sector 30 and another from Sector 15.

The second worst affected area is the economically weaker section colony in Sector 30 that saw 17 cases. Both the areas have already been totally sealed, the official added.

The city on Tuesday saw 14 virus cases, the highest single-day spike.

Doctors and healthcare workers in city's major hospitals -- the PGI, the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 -- were affected by the virus.

Chandigarh continued to figure in the list of 130 red zone districts released on Thursday by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 35,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 35,043 including 1147 deaths while 8,889 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. On Thursday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 33,610 including 1075 deaths and 8,373 have recovered.

The nation has been under the lockdown period since March 24 midnight after it was further extended till May 3 on April 14 by PM Modi saying lockdown was important to contain the spread of the virus.

