Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 2 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 113

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 122 after three new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department said on Saturday. The state has so far seen 5 deaths due to the virus. At least 20 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 97 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

Ranchi has been designated as "Red Zone" while nine other districts of Jharkhand are in the "Orange Zone" of novel coronavirus, a senior health official said on Thursday.

The rest 14 districts are in the Green Zone", Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

The Centre has classified districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease in the red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones. Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.

Capital Ranchi which accounts for 80 out of a total of 110 Covid cases in Jharkhand is the only district to fall under red zone in the state.

The Hindpiri locality in Ranchi is worst affected by the virus. This hotspot area is being manned by the CRPF personnel.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.

