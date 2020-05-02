Coronavirus cases in India cross 37,000-mark; over 1,200 deaths. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A municipal worker disinfects an area to minimise chances coronavirus spread.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.

Till Friday evening, India cases stood at 35,365 with over 1,152 deaths and 9,065 have recovered. India is also witnessing the slowing down of its doubling rate that means lockdown has proved an effective measure in India's fight against the virus.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, PM Modi has deliberated on how the labour force can propel India's growth and reviewed the performance of the aviation and power sectors, with a focus on reducing costs and making them more efficient. "We discussed ways through which this (labour) sector can power India's growth," the prime minister tweeted.

He said deliberations were held on labour welfare during the meeting. The migrant labourers are one of the most hard hit segments during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as they had been out of jobs. The meeting came in a day when trains were run to carry them to their home states. Reviewing the power sector, the prime minister underlined its importance in propelling the economy. The need for an effective enforcement of contracts to attract private investment was also discussed.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 16 0 Andhra Pradesh 1463 403 33 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 43 32 1 Bihar 471 98 3 Chandigarh 88 17 0 Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 Delhi 3738 1167 61 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 4721 735 236 Haryana 360 227 4 Himachal Pradesh 40 30 1 Jammu and Kashmir 639 247 8 Jharkhand 111 20 3 Karnataka 589 251 22 Kerala 497 392 4 Ladakh 22 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 2719 524 145 Maharashtra 11506 1879 485 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 149 55 1 Puducherry 8 5 0 Punjab 480 90 19 Rajasthan 2666 1116 62 Tamil Nadu 2526 1312 28 Telengana 1039 441 26 Tripura 2 2 0 Uttarakhand 58 36 0 Uttar Pradesh 2328 654 42 West Bengal 795 139 33 Total number of confirmed cases in India 37336* 9951 1218

ALSO READ | Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 3.4 million mark; death toll at 2,39,586

ALSO READ | West Bengal govt asks private hospitals to resume normal services

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage