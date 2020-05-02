Coronavirus cases in India cross 37,000-mark; over 1,200 deaths. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 37,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 37,336 including 1,218 deaths while 9,951 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In order to contain the spread of virus, the government has further extended the lockdown for two more weeks. It was supposed to end on May 3 but has now been extended till May 17, however, some relaxations will be provided to green zones, orange zones in the third phase of lockdown.
Till Friday evening, India cases stood at 35,365 with over 1,152 deaths and 9,065 have recovered. India is also witnessing the slowing down of its doubling rate that means lockdown has proved an effective measure in India's fight against the virus.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, PM Modi has deliberated on how the labour force can propel India's growth and reviewed the performance of the aviation and power sectors, with a focus on reducing costs and making them more efficient. "We discussed ways through which this (labour) sector can power India's growth," the prime minister tweeted.
He said deliberations were held on labour welfare during the meeting. The migrant labourers are one of the most hard hit segments during the coronavirus-induced lockdown as they had been out of jobs. The meeting came in a day when trains were run to carry them to their home states. Reviewing the power sector, the prime minister underlined its importance in propelling the economy. The need for an effective enforcement of contracts to attract private investment was also discussed.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|16
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1463
|403
|33
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|Bihar
|471
|98
|3
|Chandigarh
|88
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|43
|36
|0
|Delhi
|3738
|1167
|61
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|4721
|735
|236
|Haryana
|360
|227
|4
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|30
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|639
|247
|8
|Jharkhand
|111
|20
|3
|Karnataka
|589
|251
|22
|Kerala
|497
|392
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2719
|524
|145
|Maharashtra
|11506
|1879
|485
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|149
|55
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|Punjab
|480
|90
|19
|Rajasthan
|2666
|1116
|62
|Tamil Nadu
|2526
|1312
|28
|Telengana
|1039
|441
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|58
|36
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2328
|654
|42
|West Bengal
|795
|139
|33
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|37336*
|9951
|1218
ALSO READ | Coronavirus worldwide cases cross 3.4 million mark; death toll at 2,39,586
ALSO READ | West Bengal govt asks private hospitals to resume normal services