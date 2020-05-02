Image Source : AP West Bengal govt asks private hospitals to resume normal services

The West Bengal Health Department on Friday issued directives to private hospitals and healthcare facilities to resume normal services in a planned manner. Ensuring the safety, protection and comfort of the medical staff engaged in such facilities needs highest priority.

"There are reports that patients in need of regular critical care related to blood transfusion, dialysis, chemotherapy, owl, obstetric care, institutional deliveries, immunisation are facing hardship due to private hospitals and healthcare facilities either remaining non-functional or turning away patients out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

"Some hospitals are insisting on COVID-free certificates before allowing the patients in. This situation needs to be redressed immediately," the department said in a

notification. Failure to adhere to the directive shall make the health facilities concerned liable for penal action, it added.

