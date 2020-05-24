Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 97 new COVID-19 cases, state tally rises to 2,056; death toll at 42

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 2,056 after 97 new cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, out of which 634 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 42 people have died, State Health Department said on Sunday. With this, there are 1,378 active coronavirus cases in the state.

"Ninety-seven new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 2056 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 42 deaths and 634 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Till now, 1,96,196 samples have been tested of which 1,92,127 have tested negative.

