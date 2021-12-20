India logs 6,563 COVID cases, over 8,000 recoveries in 24 hrs; active cases decline to 82,267

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker collects swab samples of a passenger at CSMT station in Mumbai for a Covid test

India recorded 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, along with 132 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 8,077 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,87,017.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 53 days now. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 82,267 (lowest in 572 days), the ministry data showed today.

Over 137.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

