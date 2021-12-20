Delhi: DDMA to hold review meeting today amid rising Omicron cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic collects a swab sample from a man for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi.

In view of increasing Omicron cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called a virtual meeting on Monday at 11.30 am. The review meeting will be held along with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other important officials of the government.

As per the official notification issued by the DDMA, the meeting will be held through video conferencing, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will preside over the meeting. They will discuss spike in Omicron cases in Delhi and the current situation of coronavirus.

Apart from the designated DDMA members, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog's Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul, Indian Council of Medical Research Director General, Prof Balram Bhargava, NDMA members Krishna Vatsa and Kamal Kishore, AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria, NCDC Director Dr Sujit Kumar Singh and Director Education (Delhi government) apart from ACS (Power, Health & Family Welfare and Home, Delhi government) are expected to attend the meeting.

Delhi recorded 107 fresh cases of novel coronavirus, highest in the past six months, while one person succumbed to the illness, according to the Delhi Health Department bulletin on Sunday.

The fatality, reported after a 10 day break, takes the death toll to 25,101, while the total infection tally has now climbed to 14,42,197.

(with IANS inputs)

