Coronavirus in Delhi: Confirmed cases mount to 720, death toll at 12; total 25 COVID-19 hotspots sealed

With three more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 12.Out of the total cases, 25 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday climbed to 720, with 51 fresh cases and three deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

Of the total cases, 430 are related to Tablighi Jamaat congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March. By Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 669, including nine deaths.

According to the Delhi Health Department, 249 of the total cases were people who had travelled abroad or came in contact with affected persons; and 430 came from Markaj (centre) in Nizamuddin area of South Delhi.

Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday as the south Delhi neighbourhood was virtually sealed earlier following fears that some people may have contracted COVID-19.

The civic authorities have carried out mass sanitisation and disinfection drive in Nizamuddin area in last few days using drones and other measures.

According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the total 720 cases recorded so far, 682 are admitted at various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and AIIMS Jhajjhar.

According to government officials, the total number of hotspots in Delhi now stands at 25, where containment measures are bring taken.

The number stood at 20 till Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 9,968, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

A total of 2,664 have been kept in quarantine at various government facilities, it said.

As many as 23,282 people who came in contact with affected persons are under home quarantine till date and 7,113 have completed their 14-day quarantine, they said.

